South Africa: Zuma Gives SIU Go-Ahead to Investigate Land Department

President Jacob Zuma has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe certain matters relating to the affairs of the department of rural development and land reforms.

The Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday that Zuma signed it in terms of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act, 1996, (Act No 74 of 1996).

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said the proclamation allowed for the unit to investigate the department's acquisition of certain farms and the identification, selection and appointment of the strategic partners and beneficiaries for such farms in a manner that was not fair.

He said any improper or unlawful conduct by department officials, or others relevant, would also be probed.

News24