Keetmanshoop — A Noordoewer resident allegedly hacked a 19-year-old man to death at the grape-farming settlement on Saturday during a weekend that claimed a further two lives in //Kharas Region

It is alleged the suspect in the Noordoewer case hacked the young man - identified as Pesha Madi - on the head with a machete at a bar at about 03h00 on Saturday. The victim subsequently died from his injuries while being rushed to hospital.

Police said there was no argument between the two before the incident. Although the suspect is not arrested yet, he is known to the police and the search for him has been intensified.

George Wells was reportedly also stabbed to death at the popular drinking outlet on Saturday and was pronounced dead at Keetmanshoop Hospital at about 02h00.

It is alleged the suspect, who is unknown at this stage and is yet to be arrested, stabbed the deceased with a sharp object in the back, right hand and neck area, causing fatal injuries.

At Kosis in the Bethanie area, a 22-year-old man reportedly stabbed 24-year-old Josef Swartz, who succumbed to his injuries on Friday. The suspect stabbed the deceased with a knife on the left side of his neck, inflicting a fatal wound. The suspect has since been arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, an unknown suspect raped a 31-year-old woman in her room at Aussenkehr on Saturday night.

The suspect entered the victim's bedroom through a door that was not locked, but only blocked with a 25-litre water container, and forced her onto the bed by holding her arms behind her, undressed her and had sexual intercourse against her will.

Another woman, aged 20, was raped at knifepoint at Keetmanshoop last Wednesday, after she was forced away from another local drinking outlet at around 02h00.

It is alleged that the unknown suspect, who is yet to be arrested, threatened the victim with a knife and took her to the houses under construction near !Homs Ai market in Tseiblaagte, where he pulled off her trousers and had sexual intercourse with her without consent, outside one of the houses.