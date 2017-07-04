4 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Anyang' Nyong'o's Running Mate Will Not Vote in Kisumu

By Justus Ochieng'

Kisumu ODM gubernatorial candidate, senator Anyang' Nyong'o will not benefit from his running mate Mathews Owili's vote in the August 8 elections, the Nation has established.

Dr Owili, the Nation has confirmed, is not a registered voter in Kisumu County.

The running mate, who has been crisscrossing the County in hunt for votes for Prof Nyong'o is however, registered in Kibra Constituency, Nairobi County.

According to information obtained from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Dr Owili is registered as a voter at the Medical Training School polling station in Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course Ward in Nairobi County.

PROPAGANDA

There is however, no cause for alarm as the Constitution allows one to vie for a political post anywhere in the country so long as they are registered as a voter.

On Tuesday, Dr Owili however, termed as propaganda claims that he is not a registered voter in Kisumu.

"That is an IEBC issue. It has no basis in law," Dr Owili said.

He pointed out that he first heard of the "rumour" over his voter registration in the social media.

IEBC

"There are several things said in the social media that are untrue," he added.

Kisumu County has a total of 539,210 registered voters, according to the latest statistics from IEBC.

Prof Nyong'o, who unveiled his manifesto in Kisumu last Week, will face off with other contestants including incumbent Governor Jack Ranguma (independent), David Wayiera (Alternative Leadership Party of Kenya) and Atieno Otieno (Jubilee party).

The Senator vowed to establish a functioning city management board and appoint an ethical manager to run it effectively.

