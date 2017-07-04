Ethiopia: Weight Lifting and Body Building Championship in Action

The 13th Ethiopian Weight Lifting and Body Building championship began on Sunday in Arba Minch city, in Gamo Gofa Zone of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State.

The championship brought together five states and one city administration. These are Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State, Oromia, Addis Ababa, Benshangul-Gumuz, Gambella and Dire Dawa City.

And some 52 male and 17 female participants are contesting in the championship.

Among these 17 female and 33 male are contesting in the weight lifting competition in different category.

And the remaining 19 contestants will engage in the body building competition.

The President of the Ethiopian Weight Lifting and Body Building Federation TilahunTaddesse expressed his hope that the 5-day long competition will bring strong contest among the participants.

"This is a good opportunity for our young contestants to show their performance to the sports loving people," the President said in an opening address.

Representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Youth and Sport Bureau, officials from Arba Minch city, Gamo Gofa Zone have attended the special opening ceremony.

Federation Office Head Abebe Ashne told The Ethiopian Herald that all stakeholders should play their role to expand and develop the sport across the country, adding "Investors and donors should support the sport for its expansion."

The Federation Head has assigned well qualified referees for the championship after they were given a pre-tournament orientation and training for three days just ahead of this big national event.

It was learned that Arba Minch city, in Gamo Gofa Zone was selected to host this tournament considering the emergence of a good number of young Weight lifters and body builders in the area. The area is also known for producing good footballers for the nation at large.

The championship will be concluded the coming Thursday.