Kenya: Police Identify Violence Hotspots in Nairobi Ahead of Polls

Nairobi police commander Japheth Koome has revealed at least 10 areas where security officials suspect political violence is likely to occur during and after the elections.

The hotspots include Ziwani, Landhies Road, Globe, Dandora, Makadara, Mowlem Savanah, Mukuru, Sinai, Umoja and all slums.

"The list is long, but generally all informal settlements are on our watch list. These areas have big populations and we shall deploy extra ... officers. The threat level in these areas is higher," said Mr Koome.

However, he reassured residents that security agencies will make sure safety prevails in those areas.

INCREASE SECURITY

"Where force is required, we shall be governed by the law. The use of force will depend on circumstances," said the police chief.

He spoke at Utalii Hotel during a meeting of division commanders.

The senior officers are meeting to plan how to maintain law and order during the campaign period.

"These officers have made their presentations and I am convinced they are all committed," Mr Koome added.