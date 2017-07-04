4 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Identify Violence Hotspots in Nairobi Ahead of Polls

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fred Mukinda

Nairobi police commander Japheth Koome has revealed at least 10 areas where security officials suspect political violence is likely to occur during and after the elections.

The hotspots include Ziwani, Landhies Road, Globe, Dandora, Makadara, Mowlem Savanah, Mukuru, Sinai, Umoja and all slums.

"The list is long, but generally all informal settlements are on our watch list. These areas have big populations and we shall deploy extra ... officers. The threat level in these areas is higher," said Mr Koome.

However, he reassured residents that security agencies will make sure safety prevails in those areas.

INCREASE SECURITY

"Where force is required, we shall be governed by the law. The use of force will depend on circumstances," said the police chief.

He spoke at Utalii Hotel during a meeting of division commanders.

The senior officers are meeting to plan how to maintain law and order during the campaign period.

"These officers have made their presentations and I am convinced they are all committed," Mr Koome added.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.