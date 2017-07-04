4 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Igbo Will Be Worst Hit After Secession - Moghalu

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — The National Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Moghalu, has asked the Igbo to jettison the clamour for secession of Biafra from the Nigerian state and embrace the call for restructuring.

He said the Igbo would stand to lose out completely if the Biafra project became a reality.

Speaking at an Anambra Consensus Forum in Awka, Moghalu argued that 50 per cent of the property in Abuja and Lagos were owned by the Igbo, wondering where the secessionists would be accommodated in view of the few states that made up Igboland.

He also said the Igbo's fate was worsened following the resolve of the states that made up the Niger Delta to distance themselves from the Biafra project.

Moghalu said he was worried that most of those clamouring for Biafra were ignorant of what they were demanding for, and noted that the same people talking about Igbo presidency in 2023 were the ones talking about Biafra.

"You can't be talking about Igbo presidency in 2023 and at the same time talking about Biafran secession," he added.

