Ethiopia: Mayor Reaffirms Support to Metropolitan University

City Mayor Dirba Kuma reaffirmed support to the ongoing human development efforts of Kotebe Metropolitan University in line with addressing human capital demand and transforming the standard facilities in Addis Ababa.

The university graduated 2,517 students with degrees, diplomas and certificates. Some 1,260 are female graduates.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony Saturday, the Mayor said: "Day in and day out ,the city takes new shape to suit the residents and tourists. Hence, the university's readiness to open new programs in a bid to speed up the City development is commendable."

He said city administration has graded up the university to Kotebe Metropolitan University taking account its vital role in development.

" The administration has acknowledged the university's great contribution towards sport and education. But, now it has a big responsibility to meet ever increasing demands of skilled work force in the city alone."

University President Dr. Berhanemeskel Tena for his part said apart from being ready to open new programmes, the university would work around the clock to address city's skilled human power demand.

"Kotebe Metropolitan University will keep on being excellence centre for urban development."