4 July 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Mayor Reaffirms Support to Metropolitan University

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mengisteab Teshome

City Mayor Dirba Kuma reaffirmed support to the ongoing human development efforts of Kotebe Metropolitan University in line with addressing human capital demand and transforming the standard facilities in Addis Ababa.

The university graduated 2,517 students with degrees, diplomas and certificates. Some 1,260 are female graduates.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony Saturday, the Mayor said: "Day in and day out ,the city takes new shape to suit the residents and tourists. Hence, the university's readiness to open new programs in a bid to speed up the City development is commendable."

He said city administration has graded up the university to Kotebe Metropolitan University taking account its vital role in development.

" The administration has acknowledged the university's great contribution towards sport and education. But, now it has a big responsibility to meet ever increasing demands of skilled work force in the city alone."

University President Dr. Berhanemeskel Tena for his part said apart from being ready to open new programmes, the university would work around the clock to address city's skilled human power demand.

"Kotebe Metropolitan University will keep on being excellence centre for urban development."

Ethiopia

In All Stages of GERD, Ethiopia Remains Conscious

Recently, the Nile Basin States Summit held in Entebbe, Ugandan was presided by President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.