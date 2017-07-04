Ghana: Nacob, Fda Raise Red Flags - Over Abuse of Tramadol Among the Youth - Say the Drug Could Cause Kidney Failure, Stroke Et Al

The excessive abuse of Tramadol (a pain killer) by sections of the youth in most parts of the country, has become a big concern to major stakeholders and the general public.

An investigation conducted by The Chronicle indicates that apart from the Upper West Region, the youth in the Brong-Ahafo and Western regions among others, have also joined the 'new cocaine' craze, a development, which according to experts, could ruin the future of the country, if not nipped in the bud.

To the youth, Tramadol does not only enhance their sexual prowess, but also boosts their immune system and make them feel 'high', like they have taken cocaine or marijuana.

Some of the users of the drug, without a doctor's prescription, told The Chronicle that they feel uneasy when they have not taken the drug.

Investigations also established that athletes in some of the Senior High Schools (SHSs) have also resorted to the abuse of the drug, claiming it enhances their performance.

A Sports Tutor from one of the SHSs in the Brong-Ahafo Region told The Chronicle that one of his students collapsed after a race, and was rushed to the hospital, where it was revealed that he took Tramadol for extra energy.

Tramadol, according to health professionals, is an opioid analgesic (pain killer), which is prescribed for treating moderate to moderately severe pain, and is considered a safer alternative to other narcotic analgesics like Hydrocodone (Vicodin, Lortab) and Methadone.

When prescribed by a doctor, the desire is relief from consistent pain, however, like most drugs, Tramadol can have undesired side effects, similar to other opioid drugs.

These include; nausea, vomiting, constipation, lightheadedness or dizziness, drowsiness, headache, loss of appetite and dry mouth.

There is also a known risk of seizures and convulsions in some patients after taking tramadol, with this risk being even more elevated in abusers seeking the euphoric effects of a 'high', produced by taking large doses of the drug.

The Chronicle discovered that the drug, which is supposed to be sold only upon prescription, has found its way into the open market, particularly, at some drinking spots within the Sunyani Municipality and Sunyani West District.

Some pharmacies and drug stores readily sell to persons without asking for a prescription, which is directly against the regulations of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA).

The Deputy Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the Narcotic Control Board, Mr. Kofi Boateng, admitted that the excessive intake of Tramadol has become another canker that the Board is fighting to control, since its effects could be disastrous.

He indicated that the Narcotic Control Board is adopting new strategies, including educating people on the dangers involved in the abuse of Tramadol and other drugs.

According to Mr. Boateng, the issue of Tramadol abuse among the youth must be a collaborative effort among the Narcotic Board, FDA, the Pharmacy Council, Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Health, traditional, religious and political leaders, as well as civil society organisations and the media.

A Regulatory Officer at the Brong-Ahafo Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority, Jeremiah Ewudzi Sampson, also hinted that the regional office had received a letter from the headquarters in Accra, indicating that the issue of excessive intake of Tramadol among the youth in both the Brong-Ahafo and Western regions is on the increase, and that they should sit up.

Mr. Jeremiah Ewudzi continued that the Brong-Ahafo FDA would commence investigations into the issue this week, particularly, at the various pharmacies and over-the-counter drug stores, to insist that they abide strictly by the regulations.

He said it is against the regulations of the FDA for any pharmacy or drug store to sell drugs such as Tramadol to any person who has no prescription. It is also not recommended to sell Tramadol in bulk to someone who is unlicensed to buy such a quantity.

Again, Mr. Ewudzi indicated that pharmacies and the drug stores should not sell to an individual who frequently comes to buy Tramadol without a prescription. He warned that no pharmacy shop would be spared if caught selling the drug without prescription.

He stressed that the FDA would crack the whip this week on pharmacy and drug stores to help fight the excessive intake or abuse of Tramadol.

A Pharmacist at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital (S.D.A), Mr. Emmanuel Owiafe Owusu, elaborated on the effects and dangers of excessive intake or abuse of Tramadol, saying it can destroy the central nervous system.

He said the abuse of Tramadol can tame the abuser, lead to stroke and kidney failure, and that the cases of allergy and addiction, makes it serious.

According to Mr. Owiafe Owusu, Tramadol comes in different dozes and is prescribed based on a medical examination to identify the correct dosage for a patient.

He said, medically, the highest dosage a Medical Doctor can prescribe is a total of 400mg per day.

According to him, doctors normally prescribing 50mg three-times per day, which is a total of 150mg, and that those who take 700mg a day have the risk of damaging their kidney and the central nervous system.

Tramadol, according to Mr. Owiafe Owusu, belongs to a higher class of painkillers in the system, and that it should not be abused.