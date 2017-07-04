Ghana: 'Gays Will Rule Ghana One Day, If Christians Relax'

The President of the Ashanti Regional Christian Council of Ghana Youth Ministry, Mr. Lawrence Senyo, has warned that if Christian youth do not wake up from their slumber, gays would be handling the day-to-day administration of the country in future.

According to him, God has given Christians dominion, authority and control, yet Christians are taking things for granted. Mr. Senyo stated that the laxity of Christians to be in mainstream politics will see those who belong to same sex marriage being voted into power to enact laws for Ghanaians to adhered to, which is abhorrent to Christendom.

He was of the view that if gays find their way to the reins of government in Ghana and hijack Christianity, they will decide who to worship for the rest of the populace.

The Youth Ministry President charged the youth: "Let us rise and build the church and Ghana. It is our prayer, as a Council, that God Almighty directs the executives of the Methodist youth, or the executives to the right direction and right task ahead."

He warned: "Time is coming that homosexuals and gays will be leaders of Ghana, because we (Christians) are shying away from dominion."

In a fraternal message at the 15 Biennial Conference of the Kumasi Methodist Youth Fellowship Conference, held at the Independent Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mr. Senyo, who is not happy about the alacrity of Ghanaian Christian youth, said a time is coming when we will not find churches in Ghana, because signboards of churches are now competing with that of fetish priests.

He bemoaned: "Instead of signposts of Methodist Church Ghana and the likes, animals such as goats and snakes are seen on these sign posts, vomiting monies from their followers."

The President of the Ashanti Regional Christian Council of Ghana Youth Ministry called on member churches of the youth of the Christian Council not to be influenced by money and warned against breaking away from the Methodist Church, but stay and use their God-given talents to grow the Methodist Church.

He urged the Christian Council to mobilise the youth for a common goal. "We want to create a platform for the fellowship to build the capacity of the youth."

He continued that: "If this is done, Christians will have leaders of vision; leaders who are ready to continue the good work of his or her predecessor if not.

Dr. Christopher Ekow Larbi, who chaired the function, explained that the Methodist youth is blessed with two things: Charisma and Character.

"Unfortunately, there is a Methodist youth that say there is no charisma and character in the church. There is no place where you can find Charismatism than the Methodist Church."

Dr. Larbi told the conference that, "I have come to believe that no matter how charismatic you are, if you do not have character, it ends nowhere. Using the biblical Samson as a case study, he said, because Samson did not have a character of controlling himself, he revealed all his secrets, stressing that one of his convictions in life is not to get too excited, because when one is happy, you make 'silly mistakes'.

Dr. Larbi urged the Kumasi Methodist Diocese Methodist Youth Fellowship to be guided by their motto: 'We work, witness and worship,' emphasising that the church does not need to pay and recognise the youth for working, which, he said, is the character and charisma of the youth.

In a message read on behalf of the Kumasi Methodist Diocesan Bishop, Right Rev Christopher Nyarko Andam, under the theme, "Rekindling the Methodist Evangelical Heritage: The youth in perspective," he characterised the activities of the youth as being both positive and negative.

He outlined that youth are into political activism, community work and church work. The Prelate noted that lawlessness, drunkenness, greediness, alcoholism, occultism, sexual promiscuity, homosexuality, drug addiction, internet fraud, examination malpractice, armed robbery, get rich quick attitude, among others, are on the other side of the coin.

He also reminded the Ghanaian youth that, "those who love and cherish instructions, love knowledge, and that he that hated rebuke are