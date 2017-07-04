4 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Maitama Sule's Body Arrives in Abuja

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Maitama Sule
By Muhammad Ahmad

The body of Nigeria's former permanent representative to the United Nations, Maitama Sule, who died Monday in Cairo, Egypt, has arrived Abuja.

The body was received Tuesday afternoon by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who leads the federal government's delegation to Mr. Sule's burial.

The plane conveying the body arrived at about 1:54 p.m.

"The Chief and Senate President walked from the presidential wing to Egypt Air at the tarmac to receive the corpse," a source at the airport said.

The body is to be transported to Kano, aboard a presidential jet.

Some of the dignitaries already in Kano waiting for the corpse include Ango Abdullahi, governors of Jigawa and Bauchi states, as well as a delegation from Niger Republic.

The Kano State government had on Monday announced that funeral prayers will take place by 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the palace of the Emir of Kano.

More on This

Maitama Sule Called for 'Revolution' in Nigeria‎, Spoke On North's Role in Oil Discovery

Some months before his death, Maitama Sule spoke extensively on the challenge of leadership facing Nigeria and what… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.