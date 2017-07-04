Ethiopia: FM Holds Talks With Several African Counterparts

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu held talks with his African counterparts who are here for the 29th AU Summit on ways of consolidating bilateral cooperation.

Accordingly, Dr. Workneh discussed with Burundian External Relations and International Cooperation Minister Alain Nyamitwe ways of strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors.

After the discussion, Minister Alain Nyamitwe said that Ethiopia and Burundi have the same goals and development aspirations that need sound cooperation.

He expressed his country's desire to cooperate with Ethiopia in the areas of air transport and work closely on the Nile Basin Initiative.

Besides, the two leaders discussed means of establishing joint commission meetings. The two countries are cooperating in agriculture, investment and trade, in which they have agreed for timely evaluation of the level of cooperation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Workneh said his country will work to enhance bilateral relations with Botswana and Zimbabwe during the bilateral discussion he had with foreign ministers of the two countries.

The discussion held with Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi was focused on enhancing the ties as well as sharing best practices.

Similarly, Dr. Workneh has also conferred with Botswana's Foreign Minister Pelonomi Venson Moitoi on issues of common interest and international affairs.

The two sides have agreed to establish joint ministerial commission.

Another fruitful discussion Dr. Workneh held was with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

Both Ministers have agreed to further deepen their ties and hold Joint High Level Commission meeting very soon.

Dr. Workneh has also conferred with his Nigerian and Angolan counterparts.

In his meeting with the Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, he discussed on ways of cooperating in areas of transport and aviation industry. They exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concerns.

Noting the need for monitoring progresses in the bilateral relation between Ethiopia and Nigeria, Dr. Workneh highlighted the need for the convention of the already established Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

Geoffrey Onyeama for his part noted that Nigeria would like to engage with Ethiopia in bilateral and multilateral platforms, adding Ethiopia is moving the continent to transformation. He graciously welcomed the call for the meeting of the JMC.

During the talks with his Angolan counterpart Georges Rebelo Chicoti, Dr. Workneh expressed Ethiopia's interest to further strengthen the ties.

"We are planning to open Embassy in Luanda, adding this will help us exploit the potential of our bilateral relationship," he added.