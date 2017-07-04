Rwanda/Tanzania: Nshuti Gets Amavubi Call-Up Ahead of Tanzania Tie

2018 CHAN qualifiers

July 15

Tanzania Vs Rwanda 3:30pm

APR's youngster Innocent Nshuti has got his first call up to the senior national team (Amavubi). The team is set to start preparations for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Tanzania in the first leg on July 15 at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Amavubi will kick off the residential training camp after today's Peace Cup final between APR and Espoir and after hosting last year's edition, they will be seeking to qualify for 2018 edition that will be hosted in Kenya.

The APR academy product has had a very brilliant performance, which earned him a spot on Antoine Hey's provisional list of 22 players.

The 19-year-old striker scored five goals in Peace Cup and two goals in the league.

Meanwhile, striker Dany Usengimana and right back Michel Rusheshangoga who have already signed for Tanzanian side Singida United have been ruled out of the upcoming qualifiers as permitted by CHAN regulations where only players with permanent contracts in the domestic league are allowed to feature in these qualifiers.

The team will regroup on Wednesday at Golden Tulip Nyamata and will be holding double training sessions at Amahoro Stadium until July 12 before departing to Mwanza.

The last time both Rwanda and Tanzania met was during the 2015 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, held in Ethiopia, a game that Amavubi lost 1-2 in the group stage round. The return leg between Rwanda and Tanzania will be staged on July 22 at Stade de Kigali.

The winner between Rwanda and Tanzania will face either Uganda or South Sudan in the third and final qualification round due next month.

Goalkeepers: Olivier Kwizera (Bugesera), Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports) and Marcel Nzarora (Police).

Defenders: Aimable Nsabimana and Emmanuel Imanahismwe, (APR), Thierry Manzi (Rayon Sports), Aimable 'Mambo' Rucogoza (Bugesera), Mohamed Mpozembizi and Jean Marie Muvandimwe (Police), Latif Bishira, Soter Kayumba and Eric Iradukunda (AS Kigali).

Midfielders: Djihad Bizimana, Yannick Mukunzi, (APR), Kevin Muhire, Olivier Niyonzima, Ally Niyonzima (Mukura) and Dominique Savio Nshuti (AS Kigali).

Forwards: Innocent Nshuti, Justin Mico (Police), Bernabe Mubumbyi (AS Kigali) and Gilbert Mugisha (Pepiniere).