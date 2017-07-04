Kenya: At Least 2 KPL Matches Per Weekend to Be Live

Nairobi — The new deal between Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and Bamba Sport will see at least two matches per weekend broadcasted after the partnership was sealed on Tuesday.

This sees the return of Kenyan Premier League matches to TV screens after the exit of South African pay television channel SuperSport in April.

The new deal will start next weekend featuring a double header and devoting a day to the second-tier National Super League.

The partnership will cost Sh100.7m with Sh36.7m going to the KPL, Sh24m allocated for production costs and another Sh40m going towards marketing and promotion across the broadcasters' networks.

KPL chairman Ambrose Rachier said the new deal comes at the right time and will help the players get scouted by European teams.

"In the short time it has been in existence, BAMBA sport has emerged to be the leading producer and broadcaster of Sports content in the country and going by that reputation, partnering with BAMBA sport will provide Kenyan Premier League clubs and players a platform to raise its profile, market and make their brand more visible, and showcase their talents to millions of Kenyan households respectively," Rachier, who also doubles up as The Gor Mahia chairman stated.

"As Kenyan Premier League, we are excited that we finally have a local broadcaster, with a Free To Air presence, that has stepped in with a very short notice to ensure that the league will continue to air in Kenyan households where football fans can watch their favourite Kenyan Premier League teams."

League title sponsor, SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri outlined the new agreement was what the sport needed to become a staple for the nation.

"We wanted as many Kenyans as possible to watch our local players and its our goal at SportPesa to promote and love our talent. Our players do not get the right exposure and funding but its all coming together now.

"All Kenyan households will watch SPL games and we are happy about that because we tried everything at SportPesa to squeeze the little content we got from the previous broadcaster on our screens so that people can get a taste of SPL action," the CEO stressed.

"We have limitations in terms of facilities but it is my hope that the leadership of this country will realise the power of sports," Karauri urged.

"FKF is very excited that Kenyans now have an opportunity for the very first time to watch top flight football for free and this will provide an opportunity to showcase Kenyan talent to millions of fans around the country," FKF President Nick Mwendwa declared through his CEO, Robert Muthomi.