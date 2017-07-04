Sudan: Vice-President Meets Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister

Addis Ababa — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman met with Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen at premises of Ethiopia Council of Ministers.

The Vice-President said the meeting discussed consolidation of relations between Sudan and Ethiopia and meeting of the Joint Sudanese-Ethiopian High Economic Committee, referring to achievements made by the Committee.

Hassabo added that the Committee holds meeting every three months by rotation in Khartoum and Addis Ababa and looks into commercial , investment and traffic issues between the two countries, border issues, railway, use of Port Sudan , movement of banks, opening of Ethiopian commercial bank in Sudan, opening of offices for Sudanese commercial banks in Ethiopia to serve the common interests of the two people.

He indicated that political will in the two countries work for widening scope of cooperation and that the two countries are linked by strategic relations.

The Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister, on his part, said the relations between Ethiopia and Sudan remarkably developed and that the governments of the two countries are working for interest of the two people.

He added the relations between he two governments and nations are at their best stage and became a model for relations of neighboring countries so that , he further added, the two governments are working for boosting them further to cover all fields.