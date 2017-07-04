Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Congratulates U.S. On 241st Independence Day

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a congratulatory message to her counterpart, the President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump on that country's 241st Independence Anniversary on July 4.

Independence Day, also referred to as Fourth of July, in the United States, is the annual celebration of nationhood.

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence which proclaimed the independence of the United States of America from Great Britain and its king, then King George III.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in her own name, expressed heartfelt congratulations and sincere best wishes to President Trump, and through him, to the Government and people of the United States of America as they celebrate this historic milestone.

"As the people of the United States commemorate another milestone in their nationhood, we recall the historic bond of friendship and cooperation between our two countries which continue to witness exponential heights," the Liberian leader emphasized.

She added that as Liberia's largest bilateral partner, her government will continue to engage with the United States within the existing bilateral frameworks, most prominently, the Liberia-US Partnership Dialogue for the mutual prosperity of their two peoples, as they deepen the commitment to global peace, security, and sustainable economic development.

She then hoped and prayed that the Almighty God will endow President Trump with good health, wisdom and happiness and wished for the people of the United States of America peace, unity and prosperity.