Liberia: MOH Launches New Polio Vaccine

The Ministry of Health and partners through its Expanded Program on Immunization has launched a new polio vaccine.

A release from the Ministry said the new vaccine called Inactivated Polio Vaccine is an injectable and more faster to give children under one year further protection against polio.

The release quotes Assistant Health Minister, Dr. Sampson Aquoi as dubbing the launch as a significant milestone to ensure the survivors of the country's future leaders.

Dr. Aquoi said the launch of the new polio vaccine was in fulfillment of the World Health Organization's recommendation in 2012 for member countries to device workable strategies to fight polio.

He called on mothers and care givers to avail their children for the vaccine as immunization was the cheapest and fastest intervention against disease.

Also speaking at the launch, WHO Country Representative, Dr. Alex Gassisira applauded Liberia for what he called the milestone achievement in joining 126 countries in the world in introducing the IPV.

The WHO-Liberia boss further thanked the leadership of the Ministry of Health for the high quality of work being done to improve the country's health sector.

The launch of the new vaccine simultaneously took place across the 15 sub political divisions of the county.

The official launch in Margibi County preceded an outdoor program with students and community residents parading the principle streets of the city.

The new polio vaccine is expected to be placed in the routine schedule.