Liberia: Aspirants Participate in Political Empowerment W'shop

The Organization for Women and Children (ORWOCH) has concluded one day training for female political aspirants and civil society organizations in Monrovia under the "Funding Opportunities for Women Project".

The training was aimed at empowering participants to engage and participate in democratic processes in the build up to the 2017 presidential and representative elections. The project is in the second of its five years lifespan.

The training was supported by OXFAM with funds from the Government of Netherlands.

According to ORWOCH Executive Director, Mmonbeydo Harrell, the capacity building initiative intends to mould the minds of females seeking to participate in electioneering activities in order for them to engage their male opponents on the issues that matter to them.

"When more women are given the opportunity to get elected, issues such as maternal health, rape, sexual violence, sanitation, access to equal opportunities for jobs, education and protection of women rights will be championed adequately," Madame Harrell noted.

She added that the training also sought to engender collaboration among female aspirants, CSOs and the media to organize advocacy campaigns, craft political campaign strategy.

The ORWOCH boss indicated "the training provided intellectual tools to participants to help them carve their own niche in these elections to ensure victory at the October polls and beyond."

For her part, a participant of the training and Representative Aspirant of District #7, Sabah Korpu Jomah said the training was important because it will add on the knowledge they already have as political aspirants.

Also speaking, a representative of Girls Advancing Incorporated, Welma Sampson stated that the program provides a unique opportunity for women to be empowered to get involved and stop taking the back seat in every discussion or engagement process especially when it comes to issues that affect them.

She disclosed that the knowledge acquired from the event will be used at an upcoming "girls' leadership camp" activity that intends to bring less fortunate girls to interact with their friends through coaching and mentorship activities.

The capacity building initiative brought together twenty-one (21) young female politicians, decision makers, and heads of Civil Society Organizations at the central and local levels to champion the prevention of violence against women and be role-models for women's participation in democratic processes.

The training is intended to build the capacity of participants to engage in political debates, lobby at the legislature, and develop strategic advocacy techniques.

According to data by the United Nations Population Division, women make up 49.60 percent of the population in Liberia and 11% in parliament. Thus, the percentage of women in Liberia is critical to changing the paradigm of decision making in Liberia. Yet, years of patriarchy has prevented women from attaining the social and political advancement that should accrue to them as a group. In recent years however, there have been efforts by partners and the government of Liberia to ensure that marginalized groups such as women, youth, and the disabled are included in the national planning processes.

The Organization for Women and Children is an organization that focuses on championing the cause of women increased participation in decision making process, and the reduction of sexual and gender based violence.