Liberia: Project to Light Up Monrovia Underway

For about thirty years, the streets of communities in Monrovia and its surroundings have been in darkness especially at night time.

Under the cover of darkness, criminals and armed robbers would attack residents trying to commute to their dwelling places, rob them of their belongings and leave many of them fatally wounded. Not too many residents would venture out during the night time.

When President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf came to power in 2005, she made an inaugural promise of "small lights today, big lights tomorrow." Following the emergency phase of the Liberia Electricity Rehabilitation program, government and its international partners have succeeded in restoring sustainable and cheaper means of generating electricity.

Currently, the Liberia Electricity Corporation has a thermal generation capacity of 38 megawatts while the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant has reached its full capacity of 88 megawatts. As part of the LEC's strategic goal, management has launched an ambitious project to install streetlights in a bid to improve visibility and make communities safer.

The campaign to improve visibility and prevent crimes on the main streets of Monrovia and its suburb was launched last week by the management of LEC.

According to a release, the campaign is aimed at installing 500 new streetlights and repair existing ones throughout the LEC network.

During the inspection of the project, Managing Director Ernest Hughes said improved street lighting will not only improve visibility and prevent crimes on the streets and communities but would also increase pedestrians and traffic safety.

Mr. Hughes said the project is also in support of the ongoing efforts by the Liberia National Police to install CCTV cameras on the streets to improve security.

"We are complimenting the ensuing project by the LNP to install closed circuit cameras on the streets of Monrovia to improve security. We are cognizant that the cameras won't function effectively if they are installed on dark streets. We are working to ensure that this project achieve its targeted goals," Hughes said.

He said the campaign is in fulfillment of the Corporation's mandate to increase reliable access to affordable electricity throughout the country.

Mr. Huges is optimistic that the installation of new streetlights and the refurbishing of damaged ones will improve visibility and help in the prevention of crimes in various neighbourhoods.