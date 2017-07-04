Liberia: Legislature Reviews Act

The National Legislature has mandated its relevant committees to begin revision of an Act aimed at "Repealing the Public Employment Law and Amending the Executive Law to Create a Civil Service Commission."

When enacted by the Legislature, the Act will create a framework that will enable government create fair and equal opportunities for all its employees; create an efficient work environment, and offer a variety of services to enhance employees' career development and growth.

The proposed Civil Service Commission legislation was part of three separate Acts presented to the Legislature on Thursday, June 29, by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

In a communication addressed to heads of both chambers of the National Legislature, the Liberian leader emphasized that when enacted the Act will make the Civil Service Commission autonomous and reports concerning its operations shall be presented to the president.

"This commission maintains the top three positions, as commissioners and includes nine Directorates that were restructured due to the reform," President Sirleaf said.

President Sirleaf indicated that the enactment of the Act will enable government realize and actualize its plans for Civil Servants, and that a timely ratification will create a merit based employment and compensation for Civil Servants in Liberia.

The legislation, according to the Liberian leader, is paramount as government continues to reform and restructure its agency, protect civil servants, promote value for service rendered, encourage merit-based promotions and employment, and administer the compensation program for government employees.

Meanwhile, in an effort to make Liberia's Customer code more compliant with the World Trade Organization, the Legislature will also review "An Act to Amend the Revenue Code of Liberia, Phase one of the Reform Tax Code of Liberia, A.D. 2000, as amended by the Consolidated Tax amendments Act of 2001, to adopt a Modernization Customs Code 2017.

As presented by President Sirleaf, the Act seeks to institute great transparency and fairness in revenue collection, protection of tax payers as well as the establishment of accountability in customer actions and decisions.