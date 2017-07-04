Liberia: Health Facilities 'Abandoned'

Report emanating from River Gee County says several health workers have reportedly abandoned health facilities in the county. But the Communication Director at the Ministry of Health Sorbor George denies the report.

A source closed to the health workers alleged that the Liberian government has failed to put them on payroll for several months now.

The source told The NEWS Monday that some of the health workers were being paid by international partners and through special programs at the Ministry of Health. But added that the partners have since stop their support and closed the programs.

The source explained that after the partners cut their support, the government through the Ministry of Health said it would have taken the responsibility to pay the workers by putting them on payroll.

However, the source said for several months now, the Ministry of Health has failed to put the workers on payroll thereby making them to be surviving through the mercy of God.

Some health workers speaking on condition of anonymity said the continued delay in placing them on payroll has reduced them to beggars.

"We don't have any relative in River Gee... how those people expect us to survive? How do we pay our rent? How do we eat? This is what we call total wickedness," one health worker said.

They disclosed that male midwives in the county, who government owes for several months, were only given two bags of 25kg rice and US$200.

The health workers said life in the county is becoming unbearable for them especially at the time when the economic situation in Liberia is becoming difficult on a daily basis.

But when contacted, the Communications Director Sorbor George said health workers have not abandoned health facilities in the county.

According to him, majority of those who are agitating are non-professional staffers including, janitors, cleaners, security, among others.

George claimed that only two -three health workers are part of the protesters.

However, he said the Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to place the workers on payroll, but noted that it takes time to do so considering the processes at the Civil Service Agency (CSA).

He explained that 85 health workers from the county whose names were approved to be placed on payroll, 51 of them were placed on the pool-fund (special project at the Ministry of Health) payroll, but said the project has since closed down.

As a result of the closure of the pool fund, he said the Ministry then agreed to place them on government payroll, but noted that it takes time to have it done.

He appealed to the workers to be patience as everything is being done to address their plight.