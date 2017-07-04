4 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 700 Boko Haram Fighters Surrender - Army

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ronald Mutum

The Nigerian Army said over 700 members of the Boko Haram sect are to surrender to troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade in the Northeast.

A statement yesterday by Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman said due to sustained bombardment on locations of the insurgents yesterday, over 700 members of the group are to surrender.

He said, "Meanwhile, out of the 700, 70 have come out of hiding and are being profiled. The rest are expected to come out from hiding the coming days.

"Preliminary investigation has shown that among them were key commanders and influential members of the terrorists group, one of whom matches suspect number 225 on Boko Haram terrorists most wanted list released by the Nigerian Army.

"So far, the surrendered terrorists have been making useful statements and it is expected that many more of them will surrender," the statement said.

Nigeria

Maitama Sule's Body Arrives in Abuja

The body of Nigeria's former permanent representative to the United Nations, Maitama Sule, who died Monday in Cairo,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.