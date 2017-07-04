Nigeria: 700 Boko Haram Fighters Surrender - Army

The Nigerian Army said over 700 members of the Boko Haram sect are to surrender to troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade in the Northeast.

A statement yesterday by Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman said due to sustained bombardment on locations of the insurgents yesterday, over 700 members of the group are to surrender.

He said, "Meanwhile, out of the 700, 70 have come out of hiding and are being profiled. The rest are expected to come out from hiding the coming days.

"Preliminary investigation has shown that among them were key commanders and influential members of the terrorists group, one of whom matches suspect number 225 on Boko Haram terrorists most wanted list released by the Nigerian Army.

"So far, the surrendered terrorists have been making useful statements and it is expected that many more of them will surrender," the statement said.