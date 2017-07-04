NAMIBIAN boxing promoter Nestor Tobias on Monday confirmed that Julius Indongo's next fight will be against Terence Crawford of the United States in a historic unification fight for the undisputed junior welterweight title.

The fight, which will take place on 19 August in Lincoln, Nebraska in the United States, will see Indongo putting his three titles (WBA, IBF and IBO) on the line and Crawford putting his two titles (WBC and WBO) on the line in an undisputed world title fight.

It will be the first time in boxing history that five boxing belts will be on the line and only the fourth time that all four major boxing titles (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF) will be on the line.

At a press conference in Windhoek on Monday, Tobias said it was the best deal for Indongo.

"Since Julius won his first world titles in Russia, everyone has been talking about a unification fight against Terence Crawford and today I can announce that, after long negotiations, the fight is finally on. We also considered several other offers, like against Mikey Garcia of the United States, but in the end we went for the best option for the Blue Machine, for Namibia and for boxing," he said.

"It's a fight the world wants to see and it's history in the making, because never before has an African fought for an undisputed world title," he added.

Tim Ekandjo of MTC said it would be the biggest event in Namibian sporting history.

"We are proud to be a part of this fight, which will be the single most important event in the history of Namibian sport," he said, adding that there was a difference between a unified title fight and an undisputed title fight.

"A unified title fight is what he did against Ricky Burns when he won the WBA title, that happens often, but an undisputed title fight doesn't happen so often - you can only be the undisputed champion when you have three or four belts. Now we will have five titles on the line - that has never happened before and Im not talking about mickey mouse titles," he said.

Ekandjo was confident that Indongo would beat Crawford and make more history for Namibia.

"When Julius wins he will become the first boxer in world history to have five titles and all boxing fans, from all the continents will watch this fight. Terence Crawford is a great fighter, but Julius Indongo is even better. Crawford will have his home town support, but we'll be there to support Julius and after he wins we will call him a legend," he said.

Ekandjo called on the private sector to support Indongo and said they were working on special deals to enable Namibian fans to watch the fight.

"This will be an excellent opportunity for Namibian corporates to advertise and put their logo on Indongo's shorts. We are also looking at various opportunities with airlines to help Namibian fans to go to the fight and we will make sure that Namibian fans at home will be able to watch the fight live on television," he said.

Ekandjo said it was a shame that Indongo was not being honoured in his own country.

"When Jeff Horn beat Manny Pacquiao over the weekend, the city of Brisbane honoured him by giving him the keys to the city. But here in Namibia we have a world champion with three world titles, but we've done absolutely nothing for him - what a shame," he said.

"When you honour someone you do it out of your own free will, and in a way that you see fit. He doesn't need money, but at least a diplomatic passport would be good," he said.

Indongo said that although it was a historic fight, he would not be distracted and would stick to his game plan.

"We have a strategy and a game plan that we will rely on. This is history in the making, but I will remain humble and work hard," he said.

Tobias would not be drawn into disclosing how much Indongo will receive for the fight.

"The purse is confidential, that's part of the contract, so I can't disclose that now. All I can say is that we got the best deal for him," he said.