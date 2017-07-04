Africa: 29th AU Summit Kicks Off

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said despite its short comings, Africa is projecting a most promising image and consistently expressed its commitment to multilateralism.

Addressing the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit yesterday,

the Chairperson said the continent's sustainability of growth will continue and improve as the entrepreneur spirit and creative dynamism is growing throughout broad circles of the youth in Africa.

However, peace and security issues continued to be sources of concern as signs of poor political and democratic governance. The situations in South Sudan, Somalia, Libya, the Central African Republic, the tension between Djibouti and Eritrea, and the political situation in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi etc adequately reflect the concern, according to him.

The chairperson stressed that it has been decided to give priority to prevention and anticipation which call upon the regional grouping and mechanisms to intensify their actions in close cooperation with the relevant bodies of the AU.

For her part, UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed said that the AU and UN are embarking to extremely ambitious agendas of 2030 and 2063 of sustainable development. These agendas are key to addressing for the 226 million young Africans.

She also noted that the challenge of eradicating poverty and achieving inclusive sustainable growth has spurred Africa's efforts to ensure sustainable development.

Amina Mohammed said the effort made for the democratic progress and transition in Somalia and Gambia were results of supporting one another in solidarity between the people and states.

She also acknowledged the peoples and governments of Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, DRC, for keeping their doors open for refugees from different states in times of conflict.

At the summit Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has granted a million US dollars solicited from the people and government of Zimbabwe to finance AU.