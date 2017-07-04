4 July 2017

Rwanda: Volleyball - REG, RRA Win Rutsindura Memorial Titles

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) were on Sunday crowned this year's Rutsindura memorial volleyball tournament champions in the men and women categories respectively. The two-day tournament took place at Petit Seminaire Virgo Fidelis de Karubanda grounds, in Huye district.

REG overcame a select side made up of former APR players 3-1 in the final to dethrone University of Tourism and Business studies (UTB) that had won last year's title while RRA women also defeated APR 3-1 to retain the title in the women category.

Following this triumph, REG coach Jean Paul Mana said that, "We needed to get a positive result from this tournament to put ourselves in a better position to continue winning the tournaments. We are happy to win the title."

In other categories, Ecole Primaire Simbi won the title in the primary schools' category after beating Mbazi 2-1 in the girl's category while Mbazi won the boys' title after defeating Groupe Scolaire Butare Catholique 2-0.

In the secondary schools category that attracted only boys, Christ Roi beat PSVF Karubanda 2-0 to win the O-level title while Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare beat Petit Séminaire Virgo Fidelis 3-1 to win the A 'level category title.

Former national volleyball coach Alphonse Rutsindura was killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi alongside his kids Alain Iliza, Arsene Izere, Aliba Icyeza and wife Vérène Mukarubayiza. Only his first born, Alaine Ikirezi survived the genocide that claimed over a million people.

