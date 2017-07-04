Kenya: Duale - Rejects Joining Nasa

National Super Alliance (Nasa) is receiving political rejects who have no support in their backyards, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale claims.

Speaking in Garissa on Monday during a rally, Mr Duale those who have defected to the Opposition have little influence and would not add weight on the outfit's presidential candidate's bid for the Presidency.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is Nasa's flagbearer.

"I want to tell the Opposition leader that receiving defectors and political rejects won't help them in any way, do not look for excuses but tell Kenyans what you have for them," said Mr Duale.

Mr Duale who was on a campaign trail in his Garissa Township constituency also drummed up support for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He singled out power connections, tarmacking of roads within the constituency and the initiation of Nunow-Modogashe road as some of the developments Jubilee administration has done for the county.

Mr Duale will battle it out with former National Assembly deputy Speaker Farah Maalim, who is also vocal in the opposition.

Mr Duale, also called for peaceful campaigns and elections.

"When they seek your votes please welcome them in peace but tell them that we will vote for Majority Leader who brought us development," he said.