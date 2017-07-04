3 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cheyech Steps Up Training for World Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Rotich

The 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon champion Flomena Cheyech is happy to have made it to Team Kenya that will compete in next month's World Championships in Athletics in London.

Cheyech, who hails from West Pokot County, said competing in London will offer her an opportunity to challenge for the title alongside experienced 2016 Tokyo Marathon winner Helah Kiprop and reigning Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat.

"I'm happy to have been named in the team to represent my country next month in the World Championships. Running with my experienced teammates will really motivate me to do well," Cheyech said on Sunday at her training base in Naiberi Camp in Eldoret.

"Training here is good and the weather allows me to work out as much as I want, which for sure will bring good results. We are sharpening our skills as we look forward to a good competition next month," she added.

Cheyech, who learnt at St Elizabeth High School in West Pokot, also said that with proper instructions from Team Kenya coaches, they are sure to perform well individually even as they look forward to winning the overall title.

In 2014, Cheyech was in the Kenyan team that competed in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she won.

She is optimistic of adding World Championships marathon gold to her collection of medals.

"I'm aiming for gold medal in London, but I will also look forward to competing in 2020 Olympic Games in Japan," said Cheyech.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.