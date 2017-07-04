Kenya: Cheyech Steps Up Training for World Championships

The 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon champion Flomena Cheyech is happy to have made it to Team Kenya that will compete in next month's World Championships in Athletics in London.

Cheyech, who hails from West Pokot County, said competing in London will offer her an opportunity to challenge for the title alongside experienced 2016 Tokyo Marathon winner Helah Kiprop and reigning Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat.

"I'm happy to have been named in the team to represent my country next month in the World Championships. Running with my experienced teammates will really motivate me to do well," Cheyech said on Sunday at her training base in Naiberi Camp in Eldoret.

"Training here is good and the weather allows me to work out as much as I want, which for sure will bring good results. We are sharpening our skills as we look forward to a good competition next month," she added.

Cheyech, who learnt at St Elizabeth High School in West Pokot, also said that with proper instructions from Team Kenya coaches, they are sure to perform well individually even as they look forward to winning the overall title.

In 2014, Cheyech was in the Kenyan team that competed in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she won.

She is optimistic of adding World Championships marathon gold to her collection of medals.

"I'm aiming for gold medal in London, but I will also look forward to competing in 2020 Olympic Games in Japan," said Cheyech.