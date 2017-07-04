Kenya: Butali Sugar Warriors Upbeat on League Title Despite Loss

Butali Sugar Warriors captain Kenneth Nyongesa has refused to rule out his side's title chances after a 2-1 defeat to Kenya Police left them eight points behind their arch-rivals.

Nyongesa believes there are still more matches to be played calling on his teammates to fight to the end.

The loss saw Butali lose their unbeaten start to the season leaving them in second place with 29 points from 12 matches. The 2015 winners have now dropped seven points in nine matches and face a tall order to reclaim the title.

"There is still a lot of hockey to be played between now and the end of the season but we have to avoid dropping more points," Nyongesa said.

"Police should not get too comfortable at the top because we will not stop fighting until we knock them off their perch," he added. Butali are on 29 points after 12 matches, two ahead of third placed Greensharks.

Police's win made a big statement about their title ambitions and the law enforcers are firmly in the driving seat. Their high pressing and electric pace stunned Butali, allowing them two goals in the opening quarter.

Police welcomed back coach Kenneth Kaunda, who has been ailing for some time with international Willis Okeyo also back from his three-month stint in Germany.

"The boys have been playing well and I thank the technical team for doing a great job in my absence. We have a healthy lead and we have got to ensure we protect it," Kaunda said.

Police, who last won the title in 2013, lead the table on 37 points after their 12th win from 13 matches.

Wazalendo remain in fourth with 22 points after their 2-1 loss to Chase Sailors, while 2012 winners Sikh Union Nairobi are fifth after they thrashed the Sailors 4-1 on Sunday.

The match saw the legendary Inderjit Matharu mark his return to playing with a goal.

The former international player last featured for the club two seasons ago. KCA-U were sucked into the relagation zone after two defeats.

The students are second from bottom on eight points, four ahead of bottom placed TUK.

Parklands are up to ninth after their third win of the season increased their tally to 12 points, moving them away from the relegation zone.

The women's Premier League so no changes with only one match played.

KU Ttitans 6-0 thrashing of UON sees them remain in eighth place with eight points.