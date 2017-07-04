4 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Mozambique Police 'Beef Up Security' to Protect Bald Men Amid 'Ritual Attacks'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
Styrofoam head.

Police in Mozambique's Zambezia province have reportedly moved to beef up their operation "to crack down on increased murders of bald men".

According to BBC, Zambezia police spokesperson Miguiel Caestano said the plan was to focus on the people behind the killings.

"The main criminals are people from neighbouring countries, chiefly Malawi, Tanzania and the Great Lakes region," Caestano was quoted as saying.

Reports in June indicated that two bald men aged over 40 were killed in Milange, in the centre of the southern African country, a few kilometres from the border with Malawi.

Police warmed at the time that bald people were likely to be targets of ritual attacks.

The two bald men, one of whom was found with his head cut off and organs removed, were killed in a part of the country already notorious for the persecution of albinos.

According to statements, the organs were to be used by healers in rituals to promote the fortunes of clients in Tanzania and Malawi.

It was the first time that bald people were victims of such attacks in the region, Caetano said at the time.

News24

Mozambique

Troops Have Withdrawn From Gorongosa Positions

Mozambican Defence Minister Salvador M'tumuke has denied claims by Afonso Dhlakama, leader of the Renamo rebels, that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.