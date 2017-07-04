4 July 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zacc Financial Accounts Shambolic - Auditor General

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeoffrey Ncube

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is accused of failing to account for over $734,000 used in its day to day operations with the office of the comptroller and auditor general saying the independent body's 2011 books of accounts were in a shambles.

According to the Auditor General, Mildred Chiri, ZACC management failed to reconcile the variances between amounts in the ledgers, the trial balance and the financial statements.

"Management could not reconcile the variances between amounts in the ledgers, the trial balance and the financial statements.The statement of financial position had an imbalance/suspense of $693 611 and the cash flow statement was out of balance by $40 908," she said.

Chiri accused ZACC management of failing to avail a fuel register of how the fuel amounting to $112,663 had been consumed for inspection.

"Management failed to avail a fuel register or any other documentation of how the fuel had been consumed for my inspection, as a result l was unable to verify the validity and accuracy of the expenditure," said Chiri.

The Auditor General added that the commission could not avail a cash count certificate to support the amount disclosed in the financial statement.

"I could not satisfy myself of the accuracy and completeness of the disclosed cash on hand balance as the Commission did not maintain a petty cash book to account for the transactions that had occurred during the year.

"The Commission could not avail a cash count certificate to support the amount disclosed in the financial statement, as a result the statement of cash flows had an imbalance of $ 40 908.

Zimbabwe

War Veteran in Trouble for Attending Opposition Rally

A war veteran and resettled farmer who recently attended an MDC-T rally in Gweru where he was introduced as a freedom… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.