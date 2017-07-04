Liberia: George Weah Pays Courtesy Call On Senegalese President Macky Sall

Dakar — Senator George Weah, political leader of the Congress for Democratic Change and Standard bearer of the Coalition For Democratic Change (CDC) over the weekend paid a courtesy state visit on the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

The meeting which took place at the presidential palace in Dakar was held in the presence of several senior cabinet officials of the Senegalese government and other stakeholders.

Discussions at the meeting centered around the conducting of a free, fair and transparent election in Liberia come October, regional peace and security, and other cardinal issues of bilateral interest.

For his part, President Sall expressed that it was a great honor to have received what he described as "One of Africa's greatest pride" in Senator Weah, as a guest to the presidential palace of the Republic of Senegal.

He went further to commend Senator Weah for his contributions towards maintaining peace in Liberia which is very cardinal towards the rebuilding process of Liberia and also regional stability within the ECOWAS community.

The Senegalese head of state further expressed his gratitude to Senator Weah for his role at the ECOWAS parliament as one of its parliamentarians and as head of the Liberian delegation.

He acknowledged how pivotal of a role the ECOWAS parliament is playing in ensuring that peace and economic stability remains the hallmark of the regional body.

President Sall further assured Senator Weah that his government will work assiduously through ECOWAS to ensure that free and fair elections are conducted in Liberia and that the elections will be peaceful and violent free, something he described as very significant in maintaining peace in Liberia and the ECOWAS region at large.

Commending the Senegalese head of state for the warmth reception accorded him, the CDC standard bearer, Weah expressed profound gratitude to President Sall and his government for their role in ensuring that regional stability remains the centerpiece of the workings of ECOWAS.

He further acknowledged how pivotal of a role the Senegalese government played in restoring calm to The Gambia amid high tensions and dissatisfaction mounting from the post-election results.

Senator Weah further praised the Senegalese head of state for his leadership in steering the affairs of the great country of Senegalese and also for his role in ensuring that the ECOWAS body remains a vibrant entity in Africa and the world at large.