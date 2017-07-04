Liberia: Gender Ministry Corroborates Fpa Report On Alleged Rape Involving Rep. Waylee and 13-Yr-Old Girl

Monrovia — The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has finally disclosed findings of its investigation into the alleged rape case involving Representative Morais Waylee and a 13-year-old minor, confirming that he allegedly raped and impregnated the girl.

The alleged rape was first reported by FrontPageAfrica on May 3, 2017 and subsequent follow-up stories by this paper gave the Ministry and its investigators the clues to investigate the case.

Representative Morias Waylee has repeatedly denied his involvement with the minor.

According to the Ministry's inter-office memo which is captioned: "Update on an alleged rape case involving District #2 Representative Morias Waylee of Grand Gedeh", upon the FrontPageAfrica's report, the Gender Based Violence Division of the Ministry contacted the Gender County Officer in Grand Gedeh County where the girl is currently being kept to follow up on the allegation.

The Ministry noted that the National Gender Based Violence task force was also involved in gathering information on the allegation but found it a very daunting challenge.

Other service providers and voluntary informers were involved with the investigation discovered that the alleged rape occurred in Monrovia where the victim was residing with Rep. Waylee in Kings Farm Community on the Monrovia-Kakata Highway.

This account corroborates earlier reports made by FrontPageAfrica.

The Gender Ministry's investigation discovered that the girl was brought from Grand Gedeh by her uncle to live with Rep. Waylee due to the mental disorder of her biological father. Her mother is also said to be less privilege and could not adequately cater to her needs.

The Ministry said some informants told them that Waylee allegedly abused the little girl which led her to getting pregnant by him.

"Hon. Waylee abused the little [name withheld] which led to her being impregnated by Hon. Waylee. In Mid-February she was taken to Grand Gedeh by the uncle, where she gave birth at the Konobo Health Center in Konobo District Grand Gedeh," the report stated.

The County Coordinator of Grand Gedeh also confirmed that the survivor was taken to her home village which is seven hours away from Zwedru.

"Our staff made two visitations to gather information on the survivor through the community, but everyone remained tight-lipped on the issue.

"We were able to talk to the town chief and other elders who said they knew nothing about the situation," the report added.

The Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection revealed that they have been in discussions with Assistant Joseph Janga of the Ministry of Internal Affairs since the case is "heavily traditional".

According to the report, Asst. Min. Janga informed them that the ministry was working with County Superintendent and other county authorities for their involvement in the matter.

Gender Ministry said there will be a follow-up. "The Ministry still continues to her follow-up and all efforts will be made to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book."

Meanwhile, the Ministry has recommended that the uncle of the survivor who is a driver of Waylee's be made to produce the living body of the survivor he took from Waylee's home.

"That the Uncle who brought the survivor to Monrovia for a better living condition be brought for questioning and if possible, be arrested to provide information on the whereabouts of the alleged survivor," the report stated.

The Ministry recommended that the domestic violence act which seeks to address compromises be passed into law.

Victim's School Threatened?

The proprietor of Better Future School, the school the victim attended, has told FrontPageAfrica that some individuals believed to be Rep. Waylee's family members went to the school, warning him not to allow students of the school speak with journalists.

This, according to him, was after he disclosed to FrontPageAfrica that the victim was one of the most brilliant students of the school.

The proprietor told our reporter: "When you spoke with the children, a boy from the home threatened and warned us not to allow anyone speak with the children."

In an exclusive interview with FrontPageAfrica, Mr. Teah Bull said it was a classmate of the victim that alerted the school authorities of the girl's pregnancy.

"When the student told us she was pregnant, we went looking for her," said the proprietor of the Better Future Institute Teah Bull.

"We found her in the King's Farm community, but she was always hiding, so we didn't bother her."

School authorities said they considered Waylee to be the girl's father.

A young man from Waylee's house handled the girl's documents and school paperwork, said Bull.