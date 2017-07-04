Ethiopia: 29th AU Summit Attests Country's Right Image - Office

A series of international and regional conferences including the ongoing 29th African heads of state and government summit in the capital said to be crucial for conveying the right image of the country.

Government Communication Affairs Office Minister Dr. Negeri Lencho told journalists Saturday that using the current state of emergency as a pretext, some anti-peace elements have been spreading rumors as if there were no peace in the country.

"But the reality on the ground is that people enjoy peaceful life everyday here."

According to him, through misleading the youth, forces with ill intent are always attempting to instigate violence, but in vain.

Despite the smear campaigns of enemy quarters, the 29th AU Summit and other national, regional and international conferences, exhibitions and related events have been held in the Addis Ababa in an extraordinary manner, he said, adding that this by itself tells something to the international community that Ethiopia is in state of absolute peace.

The minister urged media personnel to give proper media coverage to 29th AU Summit taking accounts the current state of affairs apart from its importance.

The minister also noted that his government is vigilant to thwart any anti-peace plot during the summit.