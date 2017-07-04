Angola: Inflation Keeps Downward Trend

Luanda — The Monetary Policy Committee (CPM) of the Angolan National Reserve Bank (BNA), in the ambit of the monitorisation of the country's prices in the economy, has noted that inflation in Angola continues to have the downward trend that started in January 2017.

The Monetary Policy Committee (CPM), which was gathered in its eighth ordinary session in Luanda, on 30 June, analysed the evolution of the indicators relating to the national economy, with highlight on the real economy, tax revenue, monetary sector, external transactions and the international economy, as well as the evolution of prices in the national economy.

Thus, in the month of May 2017, the monthly inflation rate - measured through the consumer price index of Luanda Province, published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) - reached 1.76 per cent, against the 2,00% recorded in last April.

Inflation in the last twelve months remained in the neighbourhood of 34.8%.

The "Goods and Services" sector, with a contribution of 0.17 per cent, had the greatest influence on the decrease of the inflation, with a variation of 1.90%.

According to preliminary data, in the month of May 2017, the grant of credit to the economy increased 0.01%. In the same period, the National Reserve Bank (BNA) sold to economic agents USD 654.2 million.

In the primary exchange market, revealed the CPM, the average exchange rate of the US dollar remained AKZ 165.9 (Angolan Kwanzas) for one US dollar.

The BNA decided to keep the basic interest rate at 16.00% a year.