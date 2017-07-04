4 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Inflation Keeps Downward Trend

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Monetary Policy Committee (CPM) of the Angolan National Reserve Bank (BNA), in the ambit of the monitorisation of the country's prices in the economy, has noted that inflation in Angola continues to have the downward trend that started in January 2017.

The Monetary Policy Committee (CPM), which was gathered in its eighth ordinary session in Luanda, on 30 June, analysed the evolution of the indicators relating to the national economy, with highlight on the real economy, tax revenue, monetary sector, external transactions and the international economy, as well as the evolution of prices in the national economy.

Thus, in the month of May 2017, the monthly inflation rate - measured through the consumer price index of Luanda Province, published by the National Statistics Institute (INE) - reached 1.76 per cent, against the 2,00% recorded in last April.

Inflation in the last twelve months remained in the neighbourhood of 34.8%.

The "Goods and Services" sector, with a contribution of 0.17 per cent, had the greatest influence on the decrease of the inflation, with a variation of 1.90%.

According to preliminary data, in the month of May 2017, the grant of credit to the economy increased 0.01%. In the same period, the National Reserve Bank (BNA) sold to economic agents USD 654.2 million.

In the primary exchange market, revealed the CPM, the average exchange rate of the US dollar remained AKZ 165.9 (Angolan Kwanzas) for one US dollar.

The BNA decided to keep the basic interest rate at 16.00% a year.

Angola

Sonangol's Net Profit Reaches 13 Billion Kwanzas

The net profit of the public National Fuel Society (Sonangol), in the year 2016, reached 13 billion kwanzas, revealed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.