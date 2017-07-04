Ethiopia/South Africa: With a 1-0 Win Over St. George Holders Sundowns Advance to Quarter-Finals

Holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa secured their place in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League on Saturday with a 1-0 win over the home side Saint George at the Addis Ababa Stadium.

St. George had all the opportunity to collect the full three points but they wasted them. At the start of the game they had clear scoring opportunity but it was wasted. Just a minute from the first half time whistle St. George earned a spot kick due to the handball foul in the box but their goalie saved Salhadin Seid's kick with little difficulty.

A strike from Liberia international Anthony Laffor gave Mamelodi Sundowns a crucial away 1-0 win after collecting an inviting pass from the wing.

The supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns who were at the stadium jumped into air knowing that the result wouldn't be changed in the remaining five minutes. The Uganda's national goalkeeper Denis Onyango was their hero for saving that penalty.

The Group C leader Esperance drew 2-2 away to DR Congo's AS Vita Club to advance along with Sundowns from Group C.

Esperance lead Group C on nine points, with Mamelodi Sundowns a further point back.

Saint George are three points further adrift, but because of their head-to-head record, they would not be able to overtake the defending champions in the last round of matches.

St. George will meet Esperance in Tunis in their last match. Considering this, it is highly unlikely to get a point winning over the strong Tunisian side.

The joyful St. George fans were packed at the stadium hours before kick-off expecting a possible win over the holders but this time the day was not in their favour.

With all the home fans support the players failed to get the back of the net even once. After missing the penalty most fans gathered at the stadium were worried about the end result.

When a penalty was missed in the dying minute it gives a morale boost for the opponents. That was what was seen on Saturday. The huge crowed returned home with great disappointment at the end.

The play was equally balanced one. St. George really played well and created ample scoring opportunities but poor finishing forced them to face early exit from the CAF Champions League.

Coach Fasil Tekalign admitted that his side spoiled the great chance earned in the play. "I appreciate the way may side played. Our opponents played well and they turned the single chance in to fruition. It was a sad day for us," he said.

CAF Champions League matches were played elsewhere in the continent. Following is the BBC report: In an eventful game, Taha Yassine Khenissi gave Esperance an early lead before a Tady Etekiama Agity brace then put Vita Club 2-1 up.

The hosts suffered a big blow after Makwekwe Kupa was sent off, leaving Khenissi to hit an equaliser for Esperance from the penalty spot to secure their qualification.

Also on Saturday, Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel booked their place in the last eight from Group A with a 1-1 draw away to Ferroviario Beira in Mozambique.

Chelito Omar put the hosts ahead in the 73rd minute only for Slim Ben Belgacem to equalise from the penalty spot and secure the decisive point for Etoile.

The Tunisians are two points clear at the top of Group A after Al Merreikh beat rivals Al Hilal 2-1 in the Sudan derby on Friday night.

Mohammed Abdel-Rahman gave Al Merreikh a 2-0 lead with Mohamed Musa hitting a consolation goal for Al Hilal.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Zambian side Zanaco missed out on qualification after being held 0-0 at home in Group D by record eight-times winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

Morocco's Wydad Casablanca hauled themselves back into contention in the group with a 2-0 win away to Cameroon's Cotonsport Garoua in the later game.

Wydad are now two points adrift of group leaders Zanaco with Ahly a further point back.

Group B remains tight after the top two, Al Ahli Tripoli and USM Alger, drew 1-1 on Friday night.

They are both on eight points, three points ahead of Zamalek who travel to CAPS United on Sunday.

Only the top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals of this year's African Champions League.