4 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Young People Are Major Drivers of Political Change-Hadjan

By Alhagie Babou Jallow

Hadjan Doucoure of the United Nation Education Science and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has said that nowadays, young people are highly engaged in transforming conflict, countering violence and building peace.

Giving an example, she said that through universal access to information and communication, technologies, young people are often major drivers of political changes. Therefore, she said, their role in building peace, preventing violent extremism and any form of radicalization cannot remain unrecognized.

Hadjan made these remarks on behalf of director general UNESCO The Gambia on Monday during a weeklong forum at the friendship hostel in Bakau, on the theme, "Youth Engagement to Foster Global Citizenship Sustainable Development Imitative and Peace Building in The Gambia". Within the framework of the UNESCO Participation Programme, the National Commission for UNESCO in partnership with UNFPA organized the sensitization programme for Gambian youths.

Hadjan recalled that in December 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2250, the first ever thematic on youth, peace and security. This resolution recognizes youngsters as pivotal actors to achieve peace and sustainable development.

"I am very pleased to see so many dedicated young people in the audience because we cannot talk about sustainable development without the active involvement of youth. Today we gathered together to better understand how you can support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals 15 defined by the United Nations in 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, which promotes peace and inclusive society for sustainable development maintaining a strong focus on human rights, strong and universal educational systems, and stimulating entrepreneurship and global citizenship is more important than ever."

She expressed hope that this week will be a good opportunity for them to learn about Global Citizenship which refers to a sense of belonging to a broader community and to a common humanity, which transcends geographical and political borders.

