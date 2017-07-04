Gambia: The Rainy Season Is Here Again

Rainy season constitute key elements of sustainability and means of livelihood for different people across the globe in various capacities, especially the farming communities engage in production of different products greatly depend on annual seasonal rain fall.

This seasonal rain fall is always welcome, appreciated, cherished, treasured and described by many as blessings from our Creator meant to make life comfortable for us, through cultivation of different food and cash crops on various scales. Such farming systems include subsistent, large scale and others depending on the objectives of the farmer involved.

It's the season that support and strengthen the agricultural sector we proudly called "backbone and mainstay of our economy", as affirmed in the number of activities usually undertaken during this season. Developed and third world countries like the Gambia, invest heavily in agricultural sectors of their economies, with the objectives of having enough food on the table for all, regardless of their status in life.

As the 2017 rainy season started, we must not lose sight of what development specialists called "disaster prone areas" across the country. Places as Ebow Town, Tallinding Farakono, Bakau farakono all within Kanifing Municipality, Tobacco Road in Banjul among other vulnerable areas always top the agenda for disaster related responses and mitigation by concern authorities.

Disaster management and reduction is said to be the business for all and such was the rationale behind enactment of National Disaster Management Agency, responsible for coordination and administration of daily disaster related affairs in the country.

Over the years, the agency through support and collaboration with development partners and donors at both local and international levels, has registered towards making the country a disaster sensitive and aware. For the first we have disaster offices opened in all administrative regions of the country and equipped for the job.

Despite gains made by the disaster agency as per cited, the question remains as to the level of preparedness for this year's rainy season, for the fact that barely two weeks into the season, the number of flood related victims continue to raise.

However, in as much as government through the National Disaster Management Agency, development partners and donors are doing all what it takes to address such disaster issues in the country, it's the responsibility of people to avoid settlements that are confirmed as disaster prone areas.

The department of physical planning, municipal councils and other development planners, must also redouble their efforts by ensuring that our streets and road networks are water lodge free, as it's the case with many roads within the Greater Banjul Area, having less space for free flow of rain water.