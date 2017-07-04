Gambia: Govt. to Establish Training Centre in Each Administrative Region

The minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology has said according to the National Tertiary and Higher Education Policy 2014-2013, the government's policy objective is to establish a Regional Training Centre in each Administrative region of the country.

Hon. Badara Joof made this disclosure on Thursday while responding to a question from Hon. Kebba K. Barrow, majority leader and NAM for Kombo South who asked whether the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology had any plans to build skills centres in Kombo South.

Mr. Joof indicated that these centres would provide and strengthen technical and vocational education and training in their respective regions. He emphasised that the aim of the ministry is to improve youth employability through increase access to skills acquisition and training under the umbrella of TVET.

According to him, the selection of sites for the construction of such centres with the region would depend on the outcome of a feasibility study of the region which takes into consideration the demographic landscape of the various localities among other issues.

Hon. Momodou S. Ceesay, the NAM for Janjangbureh enquired whether plans were in place to rehabilitate the old public works premise in Janjangbureh and to convert it into a regional skills centre to serve the entire CRR he believes could ameliorate the 'Backway' syndrome and as well create employment opportunities.

The Higher Education minister emphasized that the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology is determined to ensure that skills acquisition and training is decentralized through the expansion and transformation of TVET programme in all regions of the country, especially in rural areas. To this end, he added that plans are underway to establish a Regional Training Centre in each of the Administrative Regions of the country including Central River Region.

He opined that the conversion of the old public works structures in Janjangbureh would be a viable option in the identification of a Regional Training Centre in CRR. "However, this would require the assessment of the facility to determine its suitability and safety conditions for educational use."

Hon. Sulayman Saho, the NAM for Central Baddibu asked the minister to explain why there is delay in the construction of University of The Gambia's campus.

Mr. Joof said that the University of The Gambia Faraba Banta Project has challenges in the past, adding that civil works have started shortly before the political impasse, but the contractor had to leave the country at some point during the impasse.

Minister Joof informed NAMS that the contractor had since returned and work is in progress. "As at May 2017, the following works have already been executed namely: site installation; supply of construction material; site clearing; fabrication of different quantities of concrete blocks to be used for the temporary construction; development of site establishment plans; and geotechnical soil investigation."

According to him, both the contractor and consultant are on the site and work is in progress.