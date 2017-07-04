Gambia: Minor Reshuffle At Police Headquarters

The police commissioner of Interpol Demba Sowe is now the new commissioner of Crime Management Coordinator (CMC), the commissioner of operation of the Gambia Police Forces Landing Bojang is now the commissioner of Banjul Division, while Modou Gaye commissioner of Policy and Planning and onetime deputy Inspector General of Police during the former government is now the commissioner of Operation of the GPF. Pateh Bah is the new commissioner for Airport, and deputy commissioner of Airport Mr. Sanneh is now the new commissioner for Interpol, while Buba Sarr is the deputy commissioner for CMC.

The public relations officer of the GPF Foday Conta confirmed the changes that occurred within the police headquarters. He said the reshuffle was part of efforts of the GPF to ensure continuous effective work delivery in the GPF.