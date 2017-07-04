4 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Kayai Basic Cycle School Solicits Assistance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olimatou Coker

Kayai Basic Cycle in the Central River Region is soliciting for assistance in the form of furniture to ensure effective learning for students in the area. The school is credited to be one of the oldest schools in rural Gambia.

Established in the 80s, the school is still grappling with some challenges like shortage in terms of furniture for students.

In spite of the challenges, the school, according to officials, is one of the few schools in the area that continue to produce good results.

During a recent visit to the school by this reporter, Sulayman Ceesay, the headmaster of the school dilated on some of the challenges affecting the school.

According to him, the issue of lack of enough furniture for the school has been a longstanding problem and thus called on authorities and other stakeholders to come to their aid.

"We lack enough furniture and we are soliciting for assistance to create a conductive environment for our kids".

Landing Manneh, a teacher, acknowledged that some of the students sit on mats while teaching is in progress, as there is no enough furniture for all the students at the school.

He noted that since he came to the school some 3 years ago, one of their main problems has been shortage of furniture to ensure effective and conducive learning for students.

He thus appealed to the government and other private companies to help them with furniture.

Gambia

Our Hearts Go to Jarra

Our hearts go out to the people of Jarra Bureng who have become the latest victims of blessing, rainfall. It is no doubt… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.