Gambia: Kayai Basic Cycle School Solicits Assistance

Kayai Basic Cycle in the Central River Region is soliciting for assistance in the form of furniture to ensure effective learning for students in the area. The school is credited to be one of the oldest schools in rural Gambia.

Established in the 80s, the school is still grappling with some challenges like shortage in terms of furniture for students.

In spite of the challenges, the school, according to officials, is one of the few schools in the area that continue to produce good results.

During a recent visit to the school by this reporter, Sulayman Ceesay, the headmaster of the school dilated on some of the challenges affecting the school.

According to him, the issue of lack of enough furniture for the school has been a longstanding problem and thus called on authorities and other stakeholders to come to their aid.

"We lack enough furniture and we are soliciting for assistance to create a conductive environment for our kids".

Landing Manneh, a teacher, acknowledged that some of the students sit on mats while teaching is in progress, as there is no enough furniture for all the students at the school.

He noted that since he came to the school some 3 years ago, one of their main problems has been shortage of furniture to ensure effective and conducive learning for students.

He thus appealed to the government and other private companies to help them with furniture.