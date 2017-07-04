4 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Drug Peddler Convicted, Ordered to Pay D260, 000 Fine

By Isatou M Ceesay

A man who was facing two count charges of conspiracy and possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of trafficking has been convicted and fined by Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye of the Sibanor Narcotics Court in a judgment he delivered yesterday.

The Magistrate ordered Musa Bayo to pay a fine of D10, 000 on count one and D250, 000 on count two. He ruled that Mr. Bayo would serve three years imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

Mr. Bayo was accused of conspiring with one Kalilu Sillah and had in his possession 5kg and 240grams of cannabis sativa for the purpose of trafficking on 10th April, 2017, at the Somita Police Check Point.

Mr. Bayo appealed to the court to forgive him, saying he got involved in drugs because of hardship. "Your worship, I am a family man and I have nothing. My family too needs to survive and they depend on me. I am a first time offender; please forgive me."

Mr. Bayo also told the court that it was never his intention to go into drugs, saying he is currently very ill to the extent that when he goes to the toilet, he releases blood.

He said his landlord was even about to evict him because he could not pay in so many months.

Magistrate Bittaye, however, ordered him to pay the fines.

