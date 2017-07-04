Gambian Duo Taste Europa League Defeat With HJK

Gambian duo Demba Savage and Ousman Jallow were handed starting roles in HJK Helsinki's 1-0 defeat at Welsh Premier League side Connah's Quay Nomads in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round first leg tie.

Nathan Woolfe's 40th minute was all the Welsh club needed to win at home at the Bangor University Stadium.

Savage and Jallow will hope to guide their side to a return leg win when they host Connah's Quay next Thursday at the Telia 5G -areena in Helsinki.

Elsewhere, Gamban defender Ebrima Sohna was an influential figure in VPS'1-0 win over Slovenian side NK Olimpija Ljubljana.

They face Danish club Brøndby IF should they qualify to the next round of the qualifiers.