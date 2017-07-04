4 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: NYC to Hold Counselling Forum for Gambian Returnees

By Binta Bah

The National Youth Council in partnership with The Gambia Immigration Department and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) is organizing a 5-day intensive counselling and guidance for voluntary returnees from Libya.

The training, which is supported by the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) is scheduled for the 5th of May 2017 at Bwiam in the West Coast Region.

The forum is aimed at tackling some of the issues related to irregular migration and to accelerate integration of returnees' amongst others.

A total of about 35 participants among whom will be representatives of youth groups, voluntary returnees, affected families and stakeholders dealing with youth irregular migration from different parts of the country are expected to attain.

During the forum, participants will be trained on guidance and counselling, returnees' case management and mentoring as well as orientation among a hosty of others. Opportunities will be available for youths in the country and how they can access such support services.

Also, returnees will be assessed on their capacities for possible support and linkages with appropriate support service providers or projects.

