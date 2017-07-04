Gambia: Assembly Ratifies Loan Agreement for Rehabilitation of Bia Project Phase II

Lawmakers at the National Assembly Friday ratified the Loan Agreement between the Republic of The Gambia and the Saudi Fund for Development for the Rehabilitation of Banjul International Airport (BIA) Project Phase II.

Tabling the matter before the House, Hon. Amadou Sanneh, minister of Finance and Economic Affairs revealed that a loan financing agreement has been signed between the government of the Republic of The Gambia and Saudi Fund for Development dated 17th May, 2017 for the rehabilitation of Banjul International Airport Project Phase II.

He said that in an amount of 71,250,000 Saudi Riyals (Seventy One Million Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Saudi Riyals) which is equivalent to US$: 19,000,000 or GMD 897,750,000.

According to him, the project aims to complete additional work for the rehabilitation of Banjul International Airport.

Minister Sanneh added that the first section of the civil works includes the rehabilitation of airport halls, including air conditioning systems and conveyor belts; construction of an additional floor for offices in the arrival hall; restrooms renovation; supply and install of furniture and equipment for the main hall, including directive signboards; supply and install all check-in counters; set up the sidewalk surrounding the building and waiting zone; control tower restoration, including installation of required equipment; external cladding work for airport terminal building; supply and install of a secondary power resource.

Minister Sanneh added that the second section of the consultancy services includes design and project supervision while the terms and conditions of Saudi Fund for Development Loan key financing information: Interest charges of 1%, frequency of loan charges twice per year, maturity of the loan 30 years, grace period of five (5) years.

Hon. Saikouba Jarjue, the NAM for Busumbala who seconded the motion on the said loan agreement between the Republic of The Gambia and the Saudi Fund for Development for the Rehabilitation of Banjul International Airport Project Phase II.

Hon. Alhagie Mbowe, the NAM for Upper Saloum thanked the minister for bringing another loan agreement that is basically for securing the infrastructural development. He recalled that few years ago, there was another project for the airport, basically Phase I and said he would like to know about some information of what had happened with that particular project.

Hon. Samba Jallow, minority leader and NAM for Niamina Dankunku noted that the loan attracted 1% interest which to his opinion is concessional looking at the time or grace period of the loan, which is 30 years. "We believe we need to upgrade our airport to International standards but we must put into consideration again to increase the air transport service to make sure we have attract donors to invest in our air transport so that the airport become busy," he noted.