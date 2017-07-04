Gambia: MCNHRP Train Nbr MDFTS On Principles of Community Services

The Maternal and Child Nutrition Health Result Project MCNHRP under the National Nutrition Agency NaNA in collaboration with stakeholders in the North Bank Region recently convened a day's planning meeting on Principles of Community Services with the members of the Multidisciplinary Facilitation Team (MDFTs) in the region.

The forum, which forms part of the training of members within the new intervention area of the project was held at Kerewan in the North Bank Region.

Addressing the gathering, Omar Ngum, head of Research and Planning Unit at the Department of Community Development, challenged frontline extension workers to be vigilant and to uphold to the principles of community service.

He remarked that MDFTs are an important element in facilitating and guiding communities on the design and implementation of development projects to enhance sustainability.

Ngum thus challenged MDFTs to remain goodwill ambassadors for development partners and community in a bid to bring about positive social change, accelerate social mobilization and promote community ownership of resources to attain sustainable development.

For his part, Ebrima K.S. Dampha, the governor of the region lauded the National Nutrition Agency and stakeholders for their commitment in improving maternal and nutritional security of women and children in the area.

The NBR governor called on MDFTs to support the decentralization process and ensure that project identified makes significant contribution on the lives of the peoples.

Ousman Ceesay, a focal person at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, underscored the importance of the interface, saying it would enable MDFTs to have better understanding of the project, thus adopting common approaches that would improve the livelihood of communities.

The Maternal and Child Nutrition Health Result Project, he went on, aims to promote exclusive breast feeding, sanitation, hygiene and health of women and children.

Njaga Khan, a Regional Community Development Officer for NBR said his office helps in monitoring sub-projects implemented by the project to ensure effective community mobilization.

The training, he added, would no doubt contribute immensely to empowering beneficiaries to promote and adopt all inclusive approach to development.