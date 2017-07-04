Gambia: Livestock Owners Capacitated On Animal Disease Symptoms

A six-day capacity building on animal disease symptoms recognition and reporting for 82 members of the National Livestock Owners Association (NaLOA) drawn from across the country recently came to an end at the Rural Farmers Agriculture Training Center in Jenoi, Lower River Region.

Funded by the National Agriculture Land and Water Management Development Project (NEMA), the training is part of the ongoing animal disease surveillance and control programmes, spearheaded by the Department of Livestock Services under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Duto Sainey Fofana, director general at the Department of Livestock Services, explained that the interface targeted farmers mainly members of the Livestock Owners Association drawn across the country.

The forum, according to him, was designed to enhance farmers with the requisite skills and knowledge to identify the signs and symptoms of common animal diseases in the country.

He continued; "Some of the animal diseases are airborne and without proper management in case of animal disease outbreak can be deathly and costly to the farmers as well as to our economy as nation, therefore as stakeholders in Livestock sector, we must be vigilant and read to disseminate and share information with relevant authorities. We are here to enhance your understanding on some of the common animal diseases affecting animals to ensure that together we prevent and keep networking to pave the way for early detection, control and work towards the containment of any unforeseeable situation of animal diseases in the country" .

He thus urged participants to take the training seriously and as well share the information to the wider society.

For his part, Bai Janneh, the head of the Expanded Programmed on Immunization (EPI) and coordinator at the training, acknowledged that the training was part of the departments ongoing efforts to control and contain the emergence of animal diseases in The Gambia.

He made reference to the annual vaccination campaign conducted by his Department of Livestock Services to combat diseases like Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), Render Pest and Small Ruminant Plague.

Janneh expressed optimism that the training, which aims to build the capacity of livestock owners on animal disease identification and reporting, will further strengthen the Ministry's capacity to act swiftly in case of any looming animal disease outbreak in the country.

Ebrima O. Jallow, president of the National Livestock Farmers Association said, the training was meant to enhance the efforts of the livestock owners who are the frontline actors in livestock issues.

He finally thanked the NEMA Project for their support to the country's livestock sub-sector over the years, while appealing for more support to enhance livestock production and productivity in the country.

He decried lack of water points and ranges as some of the challenges affecting the breeding of livestock in the country.