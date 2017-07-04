4 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Cesena Snaps Beck On Loan

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Serie B side AC Cesena have confirmed the signing of Gambia winger Lamin Jallow on loan from Serie A club Chievo Verona.

The 22-year-old leaves Chievo in search of better playing opportunities and has thus joined his third loan club.

The former Real de Banjul forward spent last season on loan at Trapani where he scored thrice after 15 appearances.

He is now expected to stay at the Bianconero (Black and whites) until the end of the 2017/18 league season, with an option of a permanent stay.

"Chievo player Lamin Jallow lands in Romagna on loan with buying rights," a brief statement on Cesena's website read.

Beck as fondly called, joined Chievo in July 2014 from Real de Banjul club and recently signed a contract extension until 2020.

