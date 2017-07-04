Gambia: Lawmakers Approve Agreement On Integrated Financial Management Information System

Deputies at National Assembly on Friday approved the loan and grant agreements between Government of The Gambia and International Development Association for the Second Additional Financing for Integrated Financial Management Information System and the Results for Education Achievement Development Projects.

Laying the motion, Hon. Amadou Sanneh, minister of Finance and Economic Affairs informed the House that the government of The Gambia and the International Development Association signed on October 8, 2016 a loan agreement amounting to three million six hundred thousand Special Drawing Rights (SDR3, 600,000.00) equivalent to US$5,400,000.00 towards the Second Additional Financing for Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) Project.

He stated that the signing was done by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs on behalf of the government and the country director on behalf of International Development Association.

According to him, the objective of the project was to increase the capacity of the government in public resource management.

He highlighted that the project consists of the following parts such as support to IFMIS Rollout; Interfaces and System Training; new IFMIS activities; Communications and Change Management; Accounting and IT Capacity Building for Sustainability; Project Implementation Support; Support to National Statistical Capacity Building; Support for the Preparation of an Energy National Subsidy and Support for State-Owned Enterprise Reform.

In the same vein, he told the members that the minister had also signed a Grant Financing Agreements with the International Development Association amounting to five million four hundred thousand Special Drawing Rights (SDR5,400,000.00) equivalent to US$8,100,000.00 as additional financing towards the Results for Education Achievement and Development (READ) Project, implemented by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

Finance Minister revealed that the project objectives are to increase access to basic education, improve quality of teaching and learning in Lower Basic Schools, and strengthen education systems with a focus on governance and management results.

Hon. Fatoumatta K. Jawara, NAM for Tallinding seconded the motion.

Hon. Halifa Sallah, NAM for Serrekunda said clearly that capacity building in public resource management is the pillar of the strategic objective that the minister has put before them of financial discipline. He noted that it has been indicated to them on earlier issues about staff audit because of fear, abuse and there have been many cases of miscellaneous budget being abused and they have talked about transports, flirt of transports in excess of what is needed.

According to him, essentially without a financial management system, they would not be able to monitor resources and their allocations in the proper manner. "If this came to being precisely to collect all the relevant agencies and ensure that financial system of the country is capable of being monitored. So if we have the project now which intends to expand the capacity building potentials of staff in terms of infrastructure and expand the infrastructure in training the staff to be able to manage the infrastructure and the emphasis on the public enterprises is also key", he said.