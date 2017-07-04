Gambia: GFF Working On Friendlies Ahead of FIFA Int'l Breaks

Quite aware of the importance of arranging for international test matches to hone the skills of the boys, The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is working on finalizing some test games for the Scorpions Senior National Team ahead of the FIFA International breaks.

The Gambia Senior Scorpions return to action in March 2018 when they host Algeria after a narrow1-0 lost to Benin last month in Cotonou in the ongoing AFCON qualifiers after "We are aware that there are series of FIFA international breaks available and we are trying our level best to see how best we can play some international test match, if possible," GFF President Lamin Kabba Bajo told reporters in an interview on Saturday night after a goalless stalemate in a friendly encounter between Gambian Local CHAN Team and their Guinea Bissau counterparts.

As to what is the target of the GFF regarding the 2018 CHAN Qualifiers in Kenya, Bajo said their target was to have the CHAN Team make it to the tournament proper. "Even AFCON, it is our wish to see the country qualify to the tournament for the first time."

The Gambia will continue to hone the skills of the CHAN team by making a return leg warm up to Bissau next weekend just ahead of hosting Mali at its competitive qualifier in Banjul on the 15th July. The GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo told Observer Sports that everything was been put in place to ensure the team play the return leg.