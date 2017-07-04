Gambia: WCR FA Elective Congress Loser Protests Against Procedure ..west Coast Regional Fa Denies Election Fraud

Loser Lamin Jarju in the West Coast Regional Football Association Elective Congress has written a letter to the National Sports Council to Protest against the outcome of the congress, which saw Abdou Karim Sey re-elected as the president of the Regional Association for the next four years.

In his protest letter dated 27th June 2017, sent to National Sports Council Chairman and copied to Observer Sports, Jarju said, he was writing to draw the National Sports Council's attention to 'procedural irregularities during the Elective Congress of the West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA).'

According to him, the convening of the Elective Congress was not in line with the article 29 of the Constitution of the West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA), which provides that; "elections hall be conducted by an electoral committee which shall be elected by the General Assembly one year before the elections in compliance with GFF Electoral Code." He claims that the members of the electoral committee that conducted the election of the said congress were not elected in accordance with article 29.

"The 28 days notice as mandated by the WCRFA constitution under article 24.1 was also not observed. As a result, most of the stakeholders receive their notice letters very late. Another serious Constitutional violation was the denial of voting rights to delegates from teams which were view as hostile voters towards the incumbent candidate. These delegates had the written authority and expressed rights from their teams to vote and be voted for on the day of the election. However, these delegates were allowed to exercise their constitutional rights protected under Article 22.3 of the WCRFA Constitution," Jarju wrote in his protest letter.

He went further, saying there was clear evidence of undue influence and abuse of office when privileged information was disclosed by an administrative officer who persistently made phone calls to various stakeholders and insisted on divulging names of their delegates and particular the delegates with voting rights. "It is evident that Administrative Officer gave names of delegates with voting rights to the campaign team of incumbent candidate with a view to solicit votes from them. This Elective Congress witnessed voter fraud. Certain delegates who cast votes on that day were not in fact on the delegate list."He finally solicits the NSC Chairman's prompt intervention in his capacity as chairman of the National Sports Council to investigate and take the appropriate actions. "I humbly believe my request will be granted as you possessed the noble character to effect such a move. I sincerely and respectfully look forward to your cooperation."

West Coast Regional FA Denies Election Fraud

Meanwhile, The secretary general of the West Coast Regional Football Association WCRFA Abdoulie Badjie on Sunday denied accusations of election fraud and constitutional violation by defeated presidential candidate Lamin Jarjue in an interview with the Standard Newspaper.

The NSC chairman George Gomez, according to the Standard Newspaper, said over the weekend that he was yet to receive any such letter at the time.

However, responding to the criticisms, WCRFA Secretary General Abdoulie Badjie said Mr. Jarju's claims are unfounded and only shows he is ignorant of football administrative matters. "Anyway, yes it is true that the constitution call for an electoral body one year before the elective congress, but from the very first go this oversight at the last AGM was discussed with all stakeholders all of whom agreed that each party select two persons to act as the electoral body and Mr Jarjue himself agreed and selected Mr Lamin King Colley and some other person to represent him. So why did Jarjue he chose to ignore that fact," Badgie asked.

On Mr. Jarjue's claim that he was not given the registered delegate voter for scrutiny after the elections, Badjie said all stakeholders were told that whenever they submit names of delegates to the congress the name on top there should be one who will cast their vote. "That was clear to all stakeholders. Also administratively I cannot give the delegate list to him since the election has already taken place," he said to the Standard Newspaper. Mr. Badjie maintained that the WCRFA elections was one of the most transparent elections at which everyone was satisfied and he wondered why Mr. Jarjue is making the fuss now.