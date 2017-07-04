Gambia: Wrestling - Yahya Jammeh to Face Hoyantan On July 9

Highly rated wrestler Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia Police Force will return to the battle field when he takes on another respected wrestler, Hoyantan of Club Ndongo Ceesay on the 9th July at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The flag of this much talk about combat is named after Modou Mbaye of 2STV of Senegal.

The grand combat is staged by Nasiru Promotion and it is part of the ongoing efforts by local promoters to revive wrestling in the country.

The promoter on Saturday held the traditional face-to-face, better known as 'fassafass' at the Aisha Marie Cinema in Serrekunda. The event gathered scores of supporters of the two grand wrestlers and other wrestlers who will wrestle in 14 other combats on the same day.

The 14 other combats are, Vypa (Balla Family) VsSaiSai (SK Mbolloh); Denu (Brikama Mbollo) Vs Move Up Soldier (Kharang Wrestling School); Chat (Ampaya) Vs Zecop Baldeh (Falie Baldeh Senegal); Soldaru Bai (Feke Ma Si Bolleh) Vs Boy Nang (Saku Ham Ham); Buwassor (Kebba Jome) Vs Jallang Bu Njaw; Top 5 (Tallinding Mbollo) Vs Lionuwarr club (SK Mbollo); Bebe Kharang (Jeff Jell) Vs Ordinaterr (Terminal Mbollo); Ama (Ham Sa Chossan) Vs GuiGi (Dorr Dorrat); Tapha Tine (Mara) Vs Sita (Nema); Bebe Balla (Jabang Mbollo) Vs Ndigal Faal (Japoo); Yahujal (Balla Family) Vs Bebe London (SK Gum Sa Rew); Rijal (Transport Union) Vs Nekorell (Tallinding Japoo); Sa Thies (Kerr Sering Mbollo) Vs France 2 (Yundum Mbollo); Bebe R13 (Nema) Vs Reug Reug (Tallinding Japoo)

"Tickets are pegged at D100 for uncovered, D200 for covered and D300 for VIP," said the organizers.