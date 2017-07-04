4 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Wrestling - Yahya Jammeh to Face Hoyantan On July 9

Tagged:

Related Topics

Highly rated wrestler Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia Police Force will return to the battle field when he takes on another respected wrestler, Hoyantan of Club Ndongo Ceesay on the 9th July at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The flag of this much talk about combat is named after Modou Mbaye of 2STV of Senegal.

The grand combat is staged by Nasiru Promotion and it is part of the ongoing efforts by local promoters to revive wrestling in the country.

The promoter on Saturday held the traditional face-to-face, better known as 'fassafass' at the Aisha Marie Cinema in Serrekunda. The event gathered scores of supporters of the two grand wrestlers and other wrestlers who will wrestle in 14 other combats on the same day.

The 14 other combats are, Vypa (Balla Family) VsSaiSai (SK Mbolloh); Denu (Brikama Mbollo) Vs Move Up Soldier (Kharang Wrestling School); Chat (Ampaya) Vs Zecop Baldeh (Falie Baldeh Senegal); Soldaru Bai (Feke Ma Si Bolleh) Vs Boy Nang (Saku Ham Ham); Buwassor (Kebba Jome) Vs Jallang Bu Njaw; Top 5 (Tallinding Mbollo) Vs Lionuwarr club (SK Mbollo); Bebe Kharang (Jeff Jell) Vs Ordinaterr (Terminal Mbollo); Ama (Ham Sa Chossan) Vs GuiGi (Dorr Dorrat); Tapha Tine (Mara) Vs Sita (Nema); Bebe Balla (Jabang Mbollo) Vs Ndigal Faal (Japoo); Yahujal (Balla Family) Vs Bebe London (SK Gum Sa Rew); Rijal (Transport Union) Vs Nekorell (Tallinding Japoo); Sa Thies (Kerr Sering Mbollo) Vs France 2 (Yundum Mbollo); Bebe R13 (Nema) Vs Reug Reug (Tallinding Japoo)

"Tickets are pegged at D100 for uncovered, D200 for covered and D300 for VIP," said the organizers.

Gambia

Our Hearts Go to Jarra

Our hearts go out to the people of Jarra Bureng who have become the latest victims of blessing, rainfall. It is no doubt… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.